The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Howard Schultz. source China Photos/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s everything you need to know on Wednesday, February 13.

1. Answer: $22,000,000,000,000. Question: What did America’s national debt just smash through for the first time, ever?

2. Former CEO and billionaire Howard Schultz was asked if he would sell his stake in Starbucks if he becomes president. He largely dodged the question.

3. (BI Prime) Elon Musk’s Tesla has an established charging network that puts it way out in front of the game. But Musk’s mission is weak in one game-breaking way.

4. Like the jungle it was named for, Amazon has a creeping urge to just takeover your entire home. The most recent acquisition of Wi-Fi breakout Eero is proof.

5. There is some buzz about Apple’s long talked about, little seen subscription news service. Apple is planning to hold a special event, presumably about this, on March 25.

6. Leading Republicans say the US President Donald Trump might still use a national emergency declaration to secure funding for his border wall. Sure, he might go and sign the new bipartisan border-security deal, but that doesn’t necessarily preclude some kind of national emergency.

7. Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is being asked to step aside at his law firm. Fairfax is being investigated following several sexual-assault allegations.

8. Activision-Blizzard, the video game giant that came up with titles like ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Overwatch,’ is cutting its workforce, big time. The stock has bled almost half its value since October 2018, and 800 workers are hitting the bricks.

9. Answer: $13,500,000,000,000. Question: What did American household debt just smash through in the fourth quarter to a new record high?

10. Someone created a $57 button that covertly tells someone special you want sex. Naturally, the internet is stricken.

