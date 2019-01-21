The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 21: Neal Skupski of Great Britain serves in his Mixed Doubles match with partner Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez of Spain against Jessica Moore and Andrew Whittington of Australia during day eight of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. source Julian Finney/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s everything you need to know on Monday, January 21.

1. US President Donald Trump has tweeted his anger at Nancy Pelosi. It was another brisk morning tweetstorm at the White House after Democrats rejected Trump’s most recent shutdown proposal.

2. Israeli military has made a rare public statement detailing an operation inside Syria. The IDF tweeted that a strike had begun on Iranian elite forces.

3. The Navy’s newest aircraft carrier got a long-missing piece of boat. And it’s going to fix a big problem the Navy secretary has bet his job on solving.

4. Beijing has enjoyed a 30 year economic miracle. But now that this data is out, things just got as real for the Chinese economy as they’ve been in a long time.

5. A Kentucky congressman says it’s an ‘honor to represent’ the students who mocked a Native American at the Lincoln Memorial. Congressman Thomas Massie said that their parents should be ‘proud.’

6. US Lawmakers have responded to a BuzzFeed News ready to raise the stakes. The media company’s editor-in-chief doubles down on the story that has divided the US.

7. Catch up with the latest meltdown’s at the Australian Open: Things are really heating up in Melbourne.

8. Australian police say they’ve busted a $1 million syndicate. selling stolen baby formula. It’s a crazy, lucrative black market and its just the tip of the iceberg.

9. The president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s latest Sunday night suggestion: ‘So what’ if Trump and Cohen discussed testimony to congress?

10. Yep, he really went and did it again: Tom Brady was behind a touchdown drive that sent the Patriots to the Super Bowl.

And finally…

Microsoft is creating the ‘Netflix for games’: Stay calm and read on. Here’s everything we know.