The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption George Soros attends the official opening of the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture (ERIAC) at the German Foreign Ministry on June 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s everything you need to know on Thursday, January 24.

1. President Trump is reportedly drafting a national-emergency declaration. The declaration would divert $7 billion for the president’s proposed wall along the US-Mexico border.

2. “I don’t know if he knows what he’s talking about.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers rejected Trump’s suggestion for a “prorated down payment” for his proposed border wall.

3. “UNPRECEDENTED DANGER.” At Davos, US billionaire George Soros gave a speech unloading on China and President Xi.

4. As many as 11,543 Microsoft employees have been swept up in a reply-all email apocalypse. The reply-all event is reminiscent of 1997’s legendary Bedlam DL3 email apocalypse, which actually took down Microsoft’s internal email servers for days.

5. A Venezuelan official loyal to Nicolás Maduro threatened to turn off the power in the US Embassy.The State Department ordered some US government workers to leave Venezuela, Reuters reported.

6. Mark Zuckerberg has penned 1,000 largely rehashed words defending Facebook.Business Insider’s Rob Price argues that it’s not what Zuckerberg wrote but where the piece is published that is most telling.

7. American truckers could be soon carrying concealed handguns across state lines. Twin bills in the House and Senate are seeking to achieve “national concealed carry reciprocity” for US truck drivers dealing with a patchwork of different state gun laws.

8. Intel shares plunged 8%. The tech giant missed expectations on revenue and earnings, but it’s trouble in China that has investors in flight.

9. Anthony Scaramucci turned up in Davos. And he says a prolonged government shutdown could tip the US into recession.

10. Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) says history is actually the best indicator when calculating for a US recession. According to the BAML analysts we should be looking at inflation.

And finally …

This might be the smartphone of the future: It is completely free of ports, holes (even traditional speakers), and buttons.