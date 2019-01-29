The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption A hostess speaks about the new Huawei smartphone pay service during a press conference and launch of new 5G Huawei products at the Huawei Beijing Executive Briefing Centre in Beijing on January 24, 2019. source FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s everything you need to know on Tuesday, January 29.

1. ‘Brazen and persistent’: US charges China’s troubled telecoms giant Huawei in technology theft, sanctions violations.

2. ‘Close to being completed’: Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says he thinks its almost time for the Mueller probe to reveal its findings.

3. The US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union address. The new speech is penciled in for February 5 after Pelosi canceled the original date.

4. Four US police officers were shot in Houston, Texas. The group was serving a narcotics-related warrant. A fifth officer was injured.

5. Trump tweeted falsehoods about climate change and weather – again. As the Midwest braces for cold temperatures this week, Trump tweeted about global warming: “Please come back fast, we need you!”

6. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Chellie Pingree have taken their first umbrage with the tech giants. The freshmen members of the US Congress have called out Google, Microsoft, and Facebook for sponsoring a climate-denial event.

7. The Trump administration could be sending 5,000 troops to Colombia as Venezuela stumbles towards crisis. During a press conference on Monday, reporters spotted national security adviser John Bolton carrying a notepad that appeared to say: “Afghanistan -> Welcome the Talks. 5,000 troops to Colombia.”

8. One-in-three US iPhone users say they’re not upgrading because of price or features. Apple blames slowing iPhone sales in China and other developing markets.

9. Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant having a trying week, now has this rumour to contend with. The company whose behavior rhymes with dressage allegedly offered bonuses to any employee who stole trade secrets.

10. Just how much did Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and the viral Fyre Festival models get paid?Well, now they could be forced to reveal the details of everything they were paid to get involved in the Fyre fiasco.

And finally …

The 96-year-old who won the 2018 Nobel Prize in physics reveals his science-backed secret to staying sharp in old age »