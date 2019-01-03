The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 02: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) leads a meeting of his Cabinet, including (L-R) Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, and acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, in the Cabinet Room at the White House January 02, 2019 in Washington, DC. A partial federal government shutdown entered its 12th day as Trump and House Democrats are at an impasse over funding for border security, including the presidents demand for $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

1. From Amazon to Intel, technology stocks took hit. And it’s likely because Apple announced that holiday quarter revenue was lower than expected.

2. The US President Donald Trump held a rambling Cabinet meeting. The meeting covered topics ranging from the government shutdown and the stock-market to Tom Cruise.

3. There’s a long list of reasons why China’s latest weak manufacturing data is so worrying. It suggests that not only are tariffs are having an impact, but the world’s second largest economy appears to be decelerating faster than than anticipated.

4. McDonald’s has a new secret menu item that looks straight out of Dunkin’s playbook. These leaked internal documents show that the fast-food-breakfast battle is starting to sizzle.

5. The US Navy’s carriers have a gaping hole in their defenses against a growing threat. And a growing school of thought says drones can fill that hole.

6. A “flash crash” has torn through Asian currency markets following bad Apple numbers. The Japanese yen jumped almost 8% against the Australian dollar to its strongest since 2009, and jumped 10% against the Turkish lira.

7. Six people have died and 16 were injured in a train crash in Denmark. The train was struck by falling debris from a passing freight train full of beer.

8. A top Nordstrom executive and heir to the department-store dynasty has died. Blake Nordstrom, a copresident of Nordstrom Inc. and great-grandson of the company’s founder, died on Wednesday.

9. NASA just released the first close-up photos of the farthest object humanity has ever explored. And it is shaped a bit like a snowman.

10. Incoming Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he’s already “had that experience” of running for president. But he told CNN he may not endorse Trump.

And finally …

Our international correspondent Harrison Jacobs rang in the New Year at an all-night rave in the Moroccan desert. These epic images show how it left the festivities in Times Square in the dust.