The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Narongsak Osot-tanakorn (2nd-R), Former Governor of Chiang Rai who heads the rescue operation, speaks to the press at a scheduled news conference after resuming the rescue of trapped children and their coach on July 9, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. source Linh Pham/Getty Images

1. The final mission to rescue the last 5 members of the Thai soccer team is underway. The eight boys that have been rescued are in hospital and some have seen their family through glass windows. They will need to stay in hospital for at least 1 week.

2. US President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh holds strong opinions on whether a president should be indicted or impeached.

3. Boris Johnson resigned as UK foreign secretary over Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of Brexit. The Labour Party said May’s government is now in “meltdown.”

4. South Korea scrapped its annual mobilization drill as talks with North Korea continue. The US and South Korea previously suspended the joint exercise after Trump met with Kim Jong Un.

5. Elon Musk is posting photos and videos of the Thai cave rescue operation, suggesting he’s in Thailand. But, SpaceX won’t confirm or deny whether he has personally gone to help out with the rescue mission.

6. A federal judge rejected Trump’s request to allow long-term detention of immigrant children. The US Justice Department wanted the government to be able to keep underage migrants in detention alongside their parents.

7. The widow of a Nobel Laureate who was held under house arrest without charge for 8 years finally left China. Liu Xia’s husband, democracy activist Liu Xiaobo, was jailed for 11 years for his writings and died under custody last year.

8. Republican lawmakers want to know if Apple and Google are collecting users’ audio recordings without consent. The letters follow high-profile congressional hearings in April into Facebook’s privacy practices.

9. Trump reportedly likes Mexico’s new president so much he apparently calls him “Juan Trump.” The leftist politician known as “AMLO” won an overwhelming victory in Mexico’s July 1 presidential election.

10. YouTube will combat fake news and conspiracy theories by highlighting reputable news sources during breaking news. YouTube plans to feature brief previews of news articles that link to full stories so users can “find quality” information.

