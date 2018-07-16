The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Reuters

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.

1. Russia’s Vladimir Putin will meet US President Donald Trump for their first bilateral summit. The two sides may discuss improving US-Russia relations and nuclear arms control, though neither side expects major breakthroughs from the talks.

2. Trump named the European Union as a “foe”, along with Russia and China. Trump’s comments double down on his criticism of NATO member countries at last week’s summit.

3. Trump also told UK Prime Minister Theresa May to sue the EU over Brexit. On Friday, Trump said he gave Theresa May advice on how to negotiate Brexit, but she found it too “brutal.”

4. China is training foreign officials to spread its political model and “guide public opinion” online. An academy in China’s remote Guangxi region is targeting government officials in ASEAN member countries in an effort to expand its influence.

5. Elon Musk called a British diver from the Thai cave rescue a “pedo guy” then deleted his tweet with no explanation. Musk was responding to criticism from British caver Vernon Unsworth, who has now said he may sue the billionaire.

6. Migrant children who were detained after being separated from the parents at the US border say they weren’t allowed to hug each other, run, cry, or use nicknames. Children who have acted up have been physically handled or injected with sedatives by employees, according to those who were in the facilities.

7. Haiti’s prime minister resigned following violent protests that killed at least seven people. Riots erupted from July 6-8 to protest the government’s attempt to raise fuel prices by up to 51%.

8. Israel deployed its Iron Dome system in Tel Aviv area after a heavy exchange of fire with Gaza. Almost 200 projectiles were fired at Israeli communities from Gaza, and Israel dropped about 100 bombs on dozens of targets in Gaza.

9. French police clashed with unruly fans following their World Cup win. Fans gathered to celebrate in the Champs Elysees, and some threw stones and other projectiles at riot police, who responded with tear gas.

10. Jared Kushner’s real-estate company is getting sued for “relentless construction” that forced hundreds out of their homes in New York. Kushner Companies has been converting the rent-stabilized building’s apartments into condos and selling them for much higher prices.

And finally…

