The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Tuesday.

1. At a joint press conference with President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump backed away from claims Russia meddled in the 2016 election. News anchors, political actors, and members of the intelligence community slammed Trump’s statements.

2. Putin brushed off special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers. The Russian president went on to deny all allegations of interference in the US election.

3. UK Prime Minister Theresa May accepted a series of amendments to her Brexit customs bill. The decision to accept amendments avoided an embarrassing defeat in the House of Commons.

4. North Korean propaganda denied US allegations of a secret uranium enrichment facility. North Korean state media also said the country is strongly committed to the agreements reached between Kim Jong Un and Trump last month.

5. A North Korean man claimed he and colleagues in China were blackmailed by South Korea into defecting. South Korean officials have said the group defected voluntarily, but North Korea is demanding their return.

6. The nerve agent that killed a British woman was reportedly found in a perfume bottle. Earlier this month, two Brits were hospitalized after exposure to the same poison that struck ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

7. Mexico’s president-elect took a 60% pay cut as part of an austerity push. Andrés Manuel López Obrador also pledged no public official will earn more than the presidential salary of 108,000 pesos ($5,707) a month.

8. Divers from Thailand’s cave rescue said the bravest boys were likely rescued first. It was previously reported the weakest boys exited first.

9. The US indicted a Russian national with links to the NRA for espionage. Marina Butina is accused of working as a Russian agent at the direction of a high-ranking Russian government official.

10. Netflix stocks plunged 14% after the company missed expectations on revenue and subscriber additions. While Netflix officials acknowledged the company’s subscriber growth was lower than anticipated, they didn’t offer much of an explanation for why.

And finally…

Trump and Putin met for 2 hours one-on-one, had lunch, and hosted a wild press conference – here are the best photos.