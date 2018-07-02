The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Reuters/Mike Blake

1. The Trump administration reportedly drafted a bill to exempt itself from World Trade Organization rules. The draft bill would essentially allow President Donald Trump to unilaterally raise tariffs without Congress’ approval.

2. US intelligence officials said North Korea is working to conceal key aspects of its nuclear program. The findings support a Defense Intelligence Agency estimate that North Korea is unlikely to denuclearize.

3. The EU believes a Brexit deal with the UK will not be struck by October. The UK has set its departure date for March 2019, although that date has been cast into doubt.

4. Leftist outsider Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is Mexico’s new president. According to an early count, the former Mexico City mayor got over 53% of the vote and has vowed to tackle corruption.

5. Venezuela’s inflation hit an all-time high at more than 40,000%. The government has defaulted on a majority of its outstanding bonds, which economists estimate add up to about $60 billion.

6. A notorious French gangster is on the run after his cronies stole a helicopter and airlifted him out of prison. Nearly 3,000 French police have been recruited to search for the criminal, who escaped prison once before using explosives.

7. Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen promoted his son to two senior military posts. The move is seen as a bid to entrench power and follows reports that Sen used military officials to carry out human rights abuses.

8. Immigrant families in the US are being forced to pay airfares of separated children to be able to reunite with them. Some families are being charged up to $2,000 for a one way child’s flight after they were separated from their parents.

9. South Korea began enforcing a 52-hour workweek to help promote work-life balance. Business owners now face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($17,945) for breaching the rules.

10. Tesla reportedly hit its Model 3 manufacturing milestone, hours after the deadline. Tesla has been burning through cash to produce the Model 3, its mid-priced, long-range battery electric car.

