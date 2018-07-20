The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Forensic investigators, wearing protective suits, emerge from the rear of John Baker House, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, UK. source Thomson Reuters

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.

1. US President Donald Trump said he’d be Vladimir Putin’s “worst enemy” if the Russian president ever crossed the line. Trump was earlier criticized for failing to condemn Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US presidential election during his summit with Putin.

2. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is in Northern Ireland to defend her Brexit plan. Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said May’s treatment of the Irish border issue was the biggest mistake of her EU negotiations.

3. 11 people, including children, died after a tourist boat capsized in Missouri. A boat on a Missouri lake sank Thursday night due to stormy weather.

4. North Korea’s economy shrank at its highest rate in 20 years. South Korea’s central bank estimate shows international sanctions have affected North Korea’s growth.

5. The US will alert the public to foreign cyber operations that could undermine American politics. The US wants to warn Americans about foreign meddling to help mitigate harm.

6. The Philippines ordered a 71-year-old nun be deported and blacklisted. Authorities said Sister Patricia Fox, who has served as a missionary for 27 years, “poses a risk to public interest.”

7. Mark Zuckerberg reportedly called Trump to congratulate him after the 2016 election. Trump’s campaign spent $44 million on Facebook ads in the run-up to the 2016 election.

8. Lebanon will legalize growing medical marijuana to boost the country’s economy. Countries want in on what is predicted to become a $32 billion global market by 2022.

9. India threatened WhatsApp with legal action after hoaxes on the app led to lynchings. There have been at least 20 lynchings in the last two months.

10. Protesters are gaming Google’s algorithm so photos of Trump come up when you search “idiot.” Trump’s critics are now trying to continue this trend by publishing articles and images of him alongside the word “idiot.”

And finally…

