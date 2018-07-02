The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Thomson Reuters

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.

1. US President Donald Trump fired off a tweet at Iran’s president promising “consequences…few throughout history have ever suffered before.“ Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said a war with his country will be “the mother of all wars.”

2. Two people are dead after a shooting in Toronto. At least 14 people, including the suspected gunman, were shot, and a young girl remains in critical condition.

3. The UK Brexit secretary threatened to withhold payment on a £39 billion ($51.2 billion) EU “divorce bill” unless Britain gets trade deal with Europe. Dominic Raab said Britain could choose not to pay the severance settlement after leaving the EU in March next year.

4. France’s Emmanuel Macron reportedly clapped back at President Trump using a quote from “The Art of the Deal.” Macron told Trump that he read the “Art of the Deal,” and understands that retaliatory tariffs give the EU “leverage in negotiations.”

5. 100,000 people protested a new law which limits LGBT rights in Israel. The new law does not extend surrogacy rights to gay couples looking to start a family.

6. 44 people have died in Japan this month as a heatwave grips the country. 11 people died on Saturday as temperatures in one city reached 41.1 degrees Celsius (105.9 Fahrenheit), the highest ever recorded in Japan.

7. Mexico’s president-elect wrote President Trump a 7-page letter vowing to reduce migration to the US. Although Trump has issued nasty rhetoric about Mexico and Central Americans migrating to the US, he has taken a liking to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

8. Ecuador is preparing to hand over Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to UK authorities. Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for 6 years, and is wanted for breaching bail in relation to sexual assault allegations he faced in Sweden.

9. A new draft of Cuba’s constitution drops communism and allows same-sex marriage. Cuba is drafting a new constitution for the first time since 1976, in a sign of changing times.

10. The longest total lunar eclipse in a century is about to happen. A total lunar eclipse, or blood moon, will happen overnight on July 27, and is slated to last nearly 1 hour 43 minutes

And finally…

Trump’s trade war is getting serious – here’s why it started, what it means for the US economy, and how it could hit you