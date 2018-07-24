The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Tuesday.

1. US President Donald Trump may revoke the security clearances of former intelligence officials critical of him. Former top officials retain security clearances in case they need to be consulted on old matters.

2. US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley distanced herself from Trump on Russia. Haley said the US does not trust Russia, one week after Trump held a controversial summit with Vladimir Putin.

3. Satellite images indicate North Korea has begun dismantling key missile facilities. 38 North reported dismantling activity occurring at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station.

4. At least 50 people may have died in forest fires in Greece. The country declared a state of emergency in parts of Athens.

5. 77 people died during a massive heatwave across Japan. Temperatures reached 41.1 degrees Celsius (105.8 Farenheit) on Monday in Kumagaya, an all-time record for the country.

6. Facebook, Amazon, and Google spent record amounts of money on political lobbying. The companies spent millions of dollars on lobbying during the second quarter of 2018.

7. Russia showed off a new high-speed nuclear-powered torpedo. It’s designed to create a lasting cloud of nuclear fallout but Russia may be bluffing about how far along the weapon’s development is.

8. The moon could have previously supported life. A new study revealed that the moon may have had liquid water, an atmosphere, and a magnetic field billions of years ago.

9. The winner of Elon Musk’s Hyperloop Pod Competition hit a record 290 miles (466 kilometers) per hour. The event drew engineers from all over the world and focused on achieving top speed.

10. A new NASA probe is going to get closer to the sun than ever before. The heat-protective space probe is to be sent to the sun as early as August.

And finally…

Trump pivots to confronting Iran with the ‘fire and fury’ approach – and it could crush the Islamic republic.