The 10 most important things in the world right now

1. Facebook won’t say if it has evidence of Russian meddling in the upcoming 2018 US elections. Company representatives dodged multiple questions about whether they’ve seen any evidence.

2. The UK public health service is preparing to stockpile drugs and blood products in case of a “no deal” Brexit. There’s a focus on drugs that would be difficult to access if a deal is not reached with the EU.

3. South Korea is considering pulling troops away from the Demilitarized Zone border “on a trial basis.” It’s part of the South Korean defense ministry’s plan to transform the DMZ into a “peace zone.”

4. The death toll from massive fires around Athens has risen to 74 people. 26 people were found huddled together on Tuesday, apparently trying to escape one of the fires.

5. US airlines caved to China’s “Orwellian” demands on referencing Taiwan. American-based airlines had until July 25, Beijing time, to stop describing Taiwan as a country.

6. 19 people died and more than 3,000 are in need of rescue following a dam collapse in Laos. The death toll has risen after a hydropower dam that was under construction collapsed on Monday.

7. Israel shot down a Syrian warplane that it says entered its airspace. For weeks, rockets fired from Syria and elsewhere have peppered the country and activated its missile defenses on multiple occasions.

8. Facebook created a new subsidiary in China. The social network is currently banned in the country, which has strict internet censorship.

9. Uber is putting its self driving cars back on public roads since a fatal March accident. Uber will resume testing its autonomous vehicles, but with human drivers completely in control.

10. NASA released an animation showing what Earth might look like during the upcoming total lunar eclipse. From the moon, Earth will look like it’s surrounded by a ring of fire – with its sunset and sunrise connected in a loop.

