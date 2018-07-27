The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.

1. Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, reportedly said Trump knew of a meeting between his senior campaign officials and a Kremlin-linked lawyer. The Russian lawyer offered dirt on Hillary Clinton at the height of the 2016 election.

2. The EU rejected a key part of UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan. The European Commission negotiator said the EU couldn’t let another country collect customs duties for it.

3. North Korea returned the remains of what are believed to be US service members who died during the Korean War. The move signals a win for Trump, fulfilling an agreement he reached with Kim Jong Un during their June summit in Singapore.

4. Amazon’s facial recognition software misidentified members of Congress as people who had previously been arrested. Amazon said its software is designed to be used in conjunction with humans, and that wrong settings were used in this study.

5. Authorities say Greek wildfires may have been caused by arson. 83 people have died in the fires that began Sunday, and dozens more remain in hospital.

6. The US government was unable to reunite more than 700 migrant children with their families by a court-ordered deadline. More than 400 of them have parents who have already been deported.

7. A woman who tried to share footage of an explosion near Beijing’s US Embassy was forced into a car and driven away. A man detonated a bomb near the embassy on Thursday, and China quickly censored mention of it on social media.

8. Iran’s special forces chief responded to threats from Trump. The commander promised the US a war that “will destroy all that you possess,” experts say he’s just bluffing.

9. Almost every ocean has been ruined by humans. Outside of the remotest areas in the Pacific and at the poles, high levels of natural marine wildlife are found in few places.

10. Scientists confirmed Albert Einstein’s supermassive black hole theory. The theory predicts that light from stars would be stretched to longer wavelengths when passing close to a supermassive black hole.

And finally…

