The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption An artist’s concept of a dusty, planet-forming disk around a star. source NASA/JPL-Caltech

1. US President Donald Trump said he met with four potential Supreme Court justices. The vacancy on created by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement could reshape the US for decades to come.

2. British MPs warned of “very considerable risks” to EU citizens’ ability to live in the UK post-Brexit. Many EU citizens, particularly children, may not register to be able to stay in the UK, therefore jeopardizing their legal status.

3. China is trying to downplay a brewing trade war with the US by censoring comments from Trump and US authorities. Beijing has also censored mentions of its “Made in China 2025” initiative.

4. A boys’ soccer team and its coach were found alive after being trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand for 10 days. Rescuers are now figuring out how to get the weakened team from the cave safely.

5. China warned travelers headed to the US to be careful of “frequent” shootings and encounters with border police. Nearly 3 million Chinese tourists visited the US in 2016, but the US saw a decline in foreign travelers last year.

6. The US Department of Justice’s investigation into Cambridge Analytica is looking at Facebook itself. Three agencies are now involved in the investigation that is scrutinizing Facebook’s public statements related to the scandal.

7. A volcano in Bali erupted again, hurling lava and ash into the air. Mount Agung has been roaring since last year and on Friday there was a temporary closure of the island’s international airport.

8. Google reportedly allows outside app developers to read people’s Gmails. Some of these companies train software to scan the email, while others enable their workers to pore over private messages.

9. An Australian study found no evidence that cannabis helps to treat chronic pain. The study of over 1500 patients using cannabis to treat non-cancer pain actually had greater pain, anxiety and coped less.

10. Astronomers caught a planet being born for the first time in a stunning new picture. The planet, called PDS 70b, is about 370 light-years from Earth.

And finally…

The death of Queen Elizabeth will be one of the most disruptive events in Britain in the past 70 years.