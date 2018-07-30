The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Lucas Jackson/ Reuters

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.

1. The New York Times revealed details of a previously off-the-record meeting with President Donald Trump after he tweeted about it. Trump also lashed out at the media in a series of tweets to complain about what he perceives as negative coverage.

2. The UK Independence Party (UKIP) said it will join a foundation founded by former Trump strategist Steve Bannon. The EU is reportedly spooked by the project, and it could have an impact on Brexit negotiations.

3. US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis dismissed reports of a US missile strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities. On Thursday, Australia’s public broadcaster reported that Australia may help identify “possible targets.”

4. The final report on the missing MH370 was released by the Malaysian government. The search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight was called off earlier this year after a four year investigation.

5. The British Army is reportedly on standby to deliver food, medicines, and fuel in case of a no-deal Brexit. It is feared that a no-deal Brexit would create a “doomsday scenario” in the UK.

6. A state of emergency was declared in California after a series of deadly wildfires. Eight people were killed in blazes across the state.

7. Cambodia’s ruling party won in a landslide election that was largely considered a sham. Cambodia dissolved its main opposition party last year, leaving current Prime Minister Hun Sen virtually unchallenged.

8. Some cities in China have begun analyzing sewage for traces of drugs as part of the country’s drug war. The work has helped catch at least one drug manufacturer, and the country plans to expand the program.

9. Wikileaks’ founder Julian Assange will be removed from the Ecuadorean Embassy “imminently.” Assange has been in the embassy for six years in an attempt to avoid extradition to Sweden or the US.

10. Zimbabwe began voting in the first election since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe. Current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, faces off against young opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

And finally…

Stunning photos of the longest “blood moon” lunar eclipse of the century.