The 10 most important things in the world right now

1. US President Donald Trump says he would meet with Iran anytime without “preconditions.“ But hours later, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated conditions for such talks.
2. North Korea is reportedly continuing to build its missiles program despite a pledge to President Trump. The facility reportedly produced two ICBMs, including a missile capable of reaching the US East Coast.
3. European Judges are set to have the final say on key aspects of Britain’s relationship with the EU after Brexit. Pro-Brexit Conservative MPs described the agreement as “unacceptable.”
4. President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said Monday that “collusion is not a crime.“ He also claimed that Trump “didn’t pay” the Russians “for hacking.”
5. The CEO of MoviePass announced that tickets to big upcoming movies will not be available on the app. MoviePass experienced a service outage last week after it temporarily ran out of cash.
6. China uses threats about relatives at home to control and silence expats and exiles abroad. The family of former beauty queen Anastasia Lin have been threatened and monitored because of Lin’s decision to discuss Chinese human-rights issues.
7. Italy says it is organizing a conference to look for ways to stabilize Libya. The country serves as a major departure point for migrants trying to reach Europe, and has been wracked by violence for years.
8. Uber is ending its self-driving truck program. An Uber representative said the company had determined that developing autonomous trucks was not necessary to stay competitive in the freight logistics industry.
9. Tesla sold out of a couple hundred limited-edition $1,500 surfboards in one day. CEO Elon Musk has previously sold hats and flame throwers.
10. An astronaut photographed the “blood moon” from the International Space Station. German astronaut Alexander Gerst captured haunting photographs of Friday’s total lunar eclipse far above the clouds.
