The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
- Thomson Reuters
Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Wednesday.
1. A US Senate Intelligence Committee report found Russia interfered in the 2016 election. The findings also supported the conduct and conclusions of the intelligence community.
2. British businesses overwhelmingly reject Theresa May’s post-Brexit customs solution. A landmark survey indicated that most business leaders want to stay as closely aligned to the EU as possible.
3. Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged with corruption. Hundreds of millions of dollars were reportedly found in Najib’s bank account in 2015, and the ensuing financial scandal led to Najib losing May’s election.
4. Trump may be planning to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin one-one-one at their upcoming summit. Experts have warned that Putin is a talented negotiator and may try to get major concessions from the US.
5. UK police declared a “major incident” after two people were found unconscious after possible exposure to an “unknown substance.” The two people were found seven miles from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, became ill after being poisoned by a nerve agent.
6. China proposed an alliance with the European Union to battle Trump’s trade policies. The EU reportedly rejected the idea.
7. The US transferred more Americans out of China for medical treatment. At least a dozen Americans have now been evacuated from China after experiencing strange auditory sensations.
8. Hamas created a fake dating app to lure Israeli soldiers and steal security intel. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers were contacted on social media and asked to download apps which would give remote access to hackers.
9. The Thai soccer team trapped in a cave is getting swimming and diving lessons. The team was found after 9 days, but rescuers are still trying to determine how to get the boys out safely.
10. Japan’s World Cup team left behind a thank you note and a spotless change room after their defeat. The team has been praised for their manners during the games.
And finally…
This map shows what a huge challenge it will be to rescue the soccer team stuck in a Thai cave system.