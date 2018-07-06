The 10 most important things in the world right now

source REUTERS/Jon Woo

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.

1. US President Donald Trump’s trade war kicked off with tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods. A 25% duty will apply to a range of products, from industrial magnets to aircraft.

2. A former Thai Navy SEAL died during the rescue mission for the soccer team trapped in a cave. The man had volunteered to help but died in the cave from a lack of oxygen.

3. The Thai soccer team are now facing dropping oxygen levels. Divers are trying to deliver more oxygen to the 12 boys and their coach but there’s now a “limited amount of time” for a rescue.

4. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said its the government’s “duty” to agree on a plan for post-Brexit Britain. Anti-EU rebels are reportedly warning that May’s actions could “destroy the government.”

5. Scott Pruitt, head of the US Environmental Protection Agency, resigned. Pruitt faced increasing pressure to resign amid numerous reports about his ethically questionable leadership of the agency.

6. China’s army said it has a “peace disease” after years without a war. Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the military to boost its combat-readiness after concerns were raised about preparedness.

7. The US Army is quietly discharging immigrant recruits who were promised a path to citizenship. Immigration attorneys say they know of more than 40 people who have been discharged or whose status has become questionable.

8. Saudi Arabia is still detaining dozens of officials arrested in a corruption crackdown. Sources have said authorities have recently made new arrests.

9. Facebook apologized for flagging parts of the Declaration of Independence as hate speech. Facebook’s automated algorithm took down a post by a Texas newspaper which posted sentences from the document.

10. A giant balloon of President Trump as a 20-foot-tall angry baby has been cleared to fly over London. The balloon has permission to fly during Trump’s first official visit to the UK next week.

And finally…

These photos show the scale and complexity of the efforts to rescue the Thai soccer team stuck in a flooded cave.