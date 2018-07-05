The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Thursday.

1. Trump’s proposed trade plans could be a “significant” threat to world growth. A trade war could cost the global economy $800 billion, or 4% of global trade.

2. A UK couple were poisoned by the same nerve agent as ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal. Skripal and his daughter were both poisoned with Novichok nerve agent in March in an attack attributed to Russia.

3. The chairman of one of China’s largest conglomerates died in an accident. Wang Jian, chairman of HNA, died after a fall during a business trip to France.

4. Police captured a woman who scaled the Statue of Liberty in protest of US immigration policy. Seven people were also arrested after hanging an “Abolish ICE” banner on the statue’s pedestal.

5. Google said “no one” in the company reads users’ emails, but there are key exceptions. Google was criticized for reportedly giving hundreds of app makers access to millions of Gmail inboxes.

6. The European Union is reportedly plotting a major effort to defuse Trump’s trade war. The EU is ready to hold talks with major car manufacturers about a coordinated effort to cut preexisting tariffs.

7. Elon Musk offered to help rescue the Thai soccer team stuck in a cave. The boys were found Monday evening after being stuck deep inside the cave for 9 days, but rescuers are still working on how to get them out safely.

8. Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom can be extradited to the US said a New Zealand court. US authorities say Megaupload executives cost companies more than $500 million, but Dotcom will appeal the extradition to New Zealand’s Supreme Court.

9. Trump reportedly floated the idea of invading Venezuela. Trump’s aides told him an invasion was a terrible idea but the president was reportedly persistent.

10. States at risk of wildfires replaced July 4 fireworks with drone shows. California’s Travis Air Force Base is collaborating with Intel to replace their traditional Independence Day display with 500 Shooting Star drones.

And finally…

