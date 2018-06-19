The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

1. US President Donald Trump threatened an all-out trade war with China. Trump directed the US Trade Representative’s office to draw up a list of $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that could be subject to a 10% tariff.

2. Kim Jong Un is visiting China for the third time. State media confirmed Kim’s trip, marking a new era of treating Kim just like any other world leader.

3. The US and South Korea suspended an upcoming joint military exercise. The decision follows Trump’s pledge to end “war games” after his summit with Kim.

4. The US Senate rejected Trump’s deal to lift sanctions on Chinese tech giant ZTE. The bill will now need to be reconciled with a House version, during which the amendment affecting ZTE could be removed.

5. Elon Musk accused a Tesla employee of trying to sabotage the company. Musk reportedly said the employee had changed parts of the company’s manufacturing operating system code and sent “highly sensitive” data to outside parties.

6. Trump ordered the Pentagon to create a “space force” as part of the US military. “Our destiny beyond the Earth is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security,” Trump said.

7. An airport compound in Yemen’s main port city was stormed by a Saudi-led coalition. The heightened assault on the city may escalate an already dire humanitarian crisis.

8. Russia could be storing nuclear weapons less than 50 miles from the Polish border. A new report revealed that weapons may be stored at a recently renovated underground bunker in the Kaliningrad region.

9. An Australian court fined Apple $6.6 million for refusing to help customers with faulty devices. Apple erroneously refused to offer refunds to customers whose devices returned error codes after a system update because the devices had been repaired by a third party.

10. Amazon launched its Prime membership in Australia. The $6.99 a month Prime launch comes after Amazon announced it will no longer deliver to Australia from overseas.

And finally…

