The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Tel Aviv’s gay pride parade. source Reuters

1. The Pentagon is looking at building temporary immigration camps at two military bases. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirmed the move but did not specify whether camps would house migrant children, their parents, or both.

2. The Trump administration has yet to give North Korea a timeline for denuclearization. A senior defense official said the US will soon provide North Korea with “specific asks” and a “specific timeline.”

3. Half of EU business leaders have cut their investments in the UK because of Brexit. A new survey revealed that many international companies think Brexit is bad for business.

4. China wants to lift part of its “Great Firewall” to give some foreigners access Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. It’s unclear whether locals would be able to access the sites as part of the plans to boost tourism.

5. Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on women driving. The historic move is a huge step for Saudi women, but many activists involved in the movement remain behind bars.

6. The entire police force of a Mexican town were detained after a mayoral candidate was killed. Across the country, 100 politicians have been killed ahead of elections on July 1.

7. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected. Erdogan, who has held power for more than 15 years, will now be able to appoint public officials and intervene in the legal system under changes made via referendum.

8. Jared Kushner slammed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a lack of commitment to peace. Tensions have been high between the US and the Palestinians since Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

9. Uber is fighting to get its license back in London. The ride-sharing giant lost its license and was ruled unfit to run a taxi service last year, but is headed to court on Monday to try and get the decision overturned.

10. A 15-year-old migrant boy is missing after running away from a Texas children’s shelter. The shelter’s spokesman said staff cannot legally force children to stay.

And finally…

20 spectacular photos of cities celebrating LGBTQ Pride around the world.