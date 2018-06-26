The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Tuesday.
1. US border officials stopped prosecuting migrant families. The top border enforcement official said the change occurred after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end the family separations.
2. Motorcycle company Harley-Davidson will move some of its production outside the US. The move is in response to new tariffs by the EU on US-made motorcycles.
3. Prince William landed in Israel for the first official visit by a member of the royal family. The prince’s three-day tour will include visits with Israeli and Palestinian leaders after tensions recently flared.
4. UK MPs voted to expand Heathrow Airport. Plans to build a third runway were approved after debate raged for over two decades.
5. Syrian state media claimed Israeli missiles struck near Damascus airport. Monitoring groups said the missile reportedly hit a Hezbollah “arms depot” early Tuesday morning.
6. Alibaba CEO Jack Ma repeated his warning against bitcoin. Ma said blockchain technology could “change our world more than people imagine,” but warned that bitcoin could be a bubble.
7. Thousands of Iranian protesters shut down Tehran’s Grand Bazaar. The protest is the city’s largest since 2012 and targets rising prices and the country’s sinking currency.
8. A Florida man who pretended to be an Australian jihadist was jailed for 10 years. The 23-year-old had various online personas and encouraged terror attacks in the US and Australia.
9. Apple CEO Tim Cook said he spoke out against Trump’s immigration policies because he wanted to stand up for his immigrant workers. Last week, Cook called Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy “inhumane.”
10. Chinese bike sharing firm Ofo is letting the Chinese Communist Party have a say in ‘major decisions.’ The company changed its corporate charter to highlight the role of the Party.
And finally…
America’s closest allies are furious about Trump’s tariffs, and now an unorthodox idea to go after him is gaining steam.