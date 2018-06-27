The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Wednesday.

1. The US Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban. The controversial ban, in its third iteration, imposed restrictions on travelers from Syria, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, North Korea, and Venezuela.

2. The Trump administration won’t reunite migrant children unless their parents get asylum or agree to be deported. More than 2,000 children separated from their families at the US-Mexico border remain in custody.

3. The Chinese yuan crashed to its lowest point this year. Along with escalating trade tensions, the yuan has been under pressure in recent months from asoftening in Chinese economic data.

4. Uber won back its license to operate in London. The license only lasts 15 months, and Uber has to meet conditions from London’s regulator.

5. Germany’s coalition failed to reach a deal on its pressing migrant policy. The dispute threatens the government’s fragile coalition that was formed in March.

6. Huawei responded to claims in Australia that its a national security threat. Fear partly stems from the ease with which the Chinese Communist Party could possibly gain the company’s help in intelligence matters.

7. Ukraine said Russian hackers are preparing a massive attack. Ukrainian officials believe companies, including banks and energy infrastructure firms, are being targeted with malware that could be activated all at once.

8. Using plastic bags in Mumbai now warrants jail time. Citizens caught using plastic bags, cups, or bottles now face fines of up to $365 (25,000 rupees) and three months in jail.

9. Valuables seized from former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak are worth $273 million. The list included 12,000 pieces of jewelry, 567 handbags, 423 watches, and 234 pairs of sunglasses.

10. Elon Musk said a new study about aliens gives humans even more reason to colonize other planets. The study suggests we may be the only intelligent civilization in our galaxy.

And finally…

The most mesmerizing photos from the World Cup so far.