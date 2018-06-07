The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Thursday.

1. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Kim Jong Un got “on his hands and knees and begged for” a summit. Giuliani’s comments could anger North Korea and threaten Tuesday’s summit.

2. More US diplomats in China have been diagnosed with brain injuries after hearing mysterious sounds. Previously, 24 US diplomats and their family members were diagnosed with injuries after hearing similar sounds in Cuba.

3. Trump granted clemency to a 63-year-old grandmother whose case was championed by Kim Kardashian. Alice Johnson was serving a life sentence in prison for nonviolent drug offenses and has now been freed.

4. New satellite images appear to show North Korea razed its missile test site last month. North Korea declared it would be suspending nuclear explosions and missile launches before the test stand was razed.

5. A UN-led draft peace plan proposes a ceasefire between Yemen’s Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition. In exchange for ending the three-year civil war, Houthis would be expected to give up their ballistic missiles.

6. Iran says it will complete a facility to build advanced centrifuges in a month. Tehran has stated it will increase its uranium enrichment capacity if the nuclear deal with European powers collapses.

7. Tesla stock rose more than 10% after CEO Elon Musk said the company should meet its Model 3 production goal this month. Musk also gave updates on a slew of other Tesla products, and announced a new factory in Shanghai.

8. Russia’s Vladimir Putin took “a shot of vodka and sliced some sausage” with China’s Xi Jinping to celebrate his birthday last year. Their increasingly tight-knit relationship is likely a result of Trump’s aggressive foreign policy.

9. Spain appointed more women than men to its new cabinet. The prime minister said the new government is “unmistakably committed to equality” and will reflect the more modern Spanish society.

10. Thirteen male Japanese politicians have pledged support for babies to cry in public. It’s likely part of an attempt to stem the country’s plummeting birth rate.

And finally…

These haunting photo overlays capture the horrors of D-Day.