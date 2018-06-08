The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption NASA’s Curiosity rover source NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.

1. US President Donald Trump is feuding with world leaders online one day before he’s expected to meet with them. Trump railed against France’s Emmanuel Macron and Canada’s Justin Trudeau ahead of the G7 summit.

2. The UK’s foreign minister says a second Brexit referendum is now “possible.” Alan Duncan’s comments are the first time a senior government figure has left open the possibility of a second vote.

3. Trump wants to invite North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to the US if talks in Singapore go well. Trump is set to meet with Kim at the Capella Hotel in Singapore on June 12.

4. China is censoring insults against Kim Jong Un. Beijing may be trying to promote a positive perception of North Korea ahead of Trump’s summit with Kim on Tuesday.

5. Saudi Arabia handed the death penalty to four men suspected of plotting assassinations on “prominent figures.” Saudi Arabia has increased its counter-terror measures, and has one of the highest execution rates in the world.

6. Facebook accidentally let anybody read posts that were supposed to be private from 14 million users. The company says affected users would be notified and asked to review their posts from that period.

7. Jordan’s next prime minister says he’ll drop an unpopular tax bill that spurred massive protests and toppled his predecessor. Activists from relatively-stable Jordan have been protesting the bill since last week.

8. NASA’S Curiosity Rover found the building blocks for life on Mars. The rover drilled into ancient rocks that hold Earth-like organic and chemical matter inside, suggesting the planet may have once harbored life.

9. Australia’s public broadcaster cancelled an interview with a Chinese-born human rights activist because of her “affiliations.” The woman, a previous Miss World Canada, has been a vocal critic of the Chinese Communist Party.

10. A cryptocurrency for marijuana may be sponsoring Dennis Rodman’s proposed trip to North Korea. The former NBA star could be in Singapore when Trump and Kim meet up next week.

And finally…

Here’s what you should know about the airplanes Trump and are taking to their summit in Singapore.