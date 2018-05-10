The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Thursday.

1. Three US prisoners freed from North Korea arrived back in Washington. President Donald Trump announced the prisoners’ return following a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

2. Israel launched its largest military strike in decades against Iranian targets in Syria. Violence has erupted as rockets and airstrikes continue between the two sides.

3. Malaysia’s opposition won in a historic election, ending the ruling party’s 60-year reign. Malaysia’s 92-year-old former prime minister won the election, but the country’s king will decide who take power.

4. A coalition of UK Labour MPs are calling for a second Brexit. The five MPs rebelled against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, arguing the full facts weren’t known before the original 2016 vote.

5. The former head of China’s Anbang Insurance Group was sentenced to 18 years in prison for fraud. Anbang was founded in 2004 and bought the famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

6. A Korean aerospace company paid $150,000 to a firm linked to Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen. The company said the payment was for consulting regarding US accounting standards.

7. Congress will vote on whether or not to bring back net neutrality to the US next week. If the measure is passed by a simple majority vote, it would still need to be signed by Trump.

8. A dam in Kenya burst, causing deaths and “huge destruction.” The dam burst in Solai, 120 miles northwest of Nairobi.

9. California becomes first US state to mandate solar on homes. All houses and apartment buildings built after January 1 2020 will require solar panels.

10. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and supermodel Miranda Kerr welcomed a baby boy. The baby was born on Monday at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and is named Hart, reportedly after Speigel’s grandfather.

And finally…

The Philippines is planning a $14 billion ‘pollution-free’ city that will be larger than Manhattan.