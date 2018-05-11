The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Paramilitary policemen hold their fists in front of a flag of Communist Party of China as they attend an oath-taking rally. source REUTERS/China Daily

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.

1. US President Donald Trump will meet Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12. The meeting will be the highest level of contact ever to take place between the US and North Korea.

2. The US slammed fresh sanctions on Iranians accused of funneling money to the country’s elite armed forces. This was the first US move against Iran since Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal.

3. US and Chinese officials will meet in Washington on Friday to discuss trade. The talks will take place ahead of an expected visit from Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to Washington.

4. Hillary Clinton warned Australia to resist China’s creeping influence in Asia before it spreads to the rest of the world. The former Secretary of State compared China’s “under the radar” efforts to the way Russian actors tried to influence the 2016 US election.

5. Malaysia’s new prime minister pledged to return “most” of the billions of dollars lost in a corruption scandal. Malaysia’s previous prime minister was accused of funnelling billions from a government-run development company into his personal bank account.

6. Israel released new footage of one of its missiles hitting an air defense system in Syria. Israel launched a barrage of airstrikes on 50 Iranian targets in Syria on Thursday in a massive escalation that could lead to all-out war.

7. Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has opted out of his presidency. Living in exile in Berlin, Puigdemont nominated Quim Torra to take his place.

8. SpaceX tried to launch its Falcon 9 rocket but flight computers aborted the mission. The company doesn’t know what caused the computer fault and will instead try to launch it on Friday instead.

9. An Australian scientist and advocate for euthanasia ended his life. The 104-year-old chose to end his life at a clinic in Switzerland as the debate over euthanasia rages on in Australia.

10. Georgina Chapman, soon to be ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein, spoke for the first time about Weinstein’s sexual misconduct allegations. “I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief,” Chapman said.

And finally…

