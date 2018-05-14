The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.

1. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said US companies could invest in North Korea if Kim Jong Un meets demands. North Korea has pledged to dismantle its nuclear test site in less than 2 weeks.

2. The US will open its new embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December and made plans to move the embassy to Jerusalem as a symbolic gesture.

3. A suicide bombing at police headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia, injured at least seven people. The attack followed three suicide bombings targeting churches in Surabaya on Sunday that killed at least 13 and injured many more.

4. US national security adviser John Bolton said sanctions on European companies who deal with Iran were “possible.” Last week, the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

5. Two people were killed and four were injured in a knife attack in Paris. Police later identified the suspect as Khamzat Azimov, who had been on a watchlist of suspected radicals since 2016.

6. Hawaii is bracing for a possibly explosive volcanic eruption. Two lava fissures have opened up on Hawaii’s Big Island since Saturday in the vicinity of a geothermal energy plant.

7. Trump wants to help Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE. The US government cut off the company’s access to US suppliers for misleading regulators following a settlement over violating sanctions against North Korea and Iran.

8. Bahrain banned its main opposition parties from running for election. The courts dissolved two of the the main opposition groups last year after accusing them of helping foster violence and terrorism.

9. A suspected explosive device was found at a South African mosque. The same mosque had been targeted days prior by a knife-wielding assailant who killed one person and injured three more.

10. Queen Elizabeth gave her formal consent to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple are due to marry on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

And finally…

I rode China’s superfast bullet train that could go from New York to Chicago in 4.5 hours – and it shows how far behind the US really is.