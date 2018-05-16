The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
- Mario Tama/Getty Images
1. North Korea threatened to pull out of the US-North Korea summit set for June. The government blamed ongoing US-South Korea military drills, while state media said Trump can’t insist North Korea scrap its nuclear program.
2. The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii triggered the state’s highest-level warning. The US Geological Survey said the volcano could become “more explosive” and that it could affect aviation.
3. The case against Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, is moving forward. A US district judge declined to throw out the case against Manafort, citing his role in the campaign and ties to Russian oligarchs.
4. Malaysia’s longtime opposition leader has been pardoned and released from jail. Anwar Ibrahim is now the leader-in-waiting as his foe-turned-ally shepherds the country for the next year or two.
5. Palestinians have begun burying the 58 people killed in clashes with Israeli forces. Two more people were also shot dead on Tuesday.
6. China is providing $500 million in loans to an Indonesian theme park that will have a Trump hotel and golf course. The loans were agreed on 72 hours before Trump announced he will help Chinese firm ZTE.
7. Four people were shot dead after attacking police with samurai swords in Indonesia. The incident occurred just days after a series of suicide bombings that targeted police stations and churches.
8. The US Justice Department and the FBI are investigating Cambridge Analytica. The investigation focuses on the company’s financial dealings and how it acquired and used Facebook data.
9. Facebook reported it banned 538 million fake accounts in the first three months of the year. In an attempt at transparency, the company said it estimates 3-to-4% of its monthly active users are fake.
10. Air Canada and Malaysian Airlines altered their websites after China pressured airlines over Taiwan. British Airways and Lufthansa made similar changes earlier this year, and Taiwan has protested to Air Canada.
