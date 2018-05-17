The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
1. President Trump reportedly thinks he doesn’t need to prepare for his summit with North Korea. Aides say a detailed plan to prepare the president has yet to surface.
2. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team told Trump’s lawyers they can’t indict a sitting president, according to Rudy Giuliani. Legal experts have deemed an indictment against Trump unlikely.
3. Japan is considering retaliatory tariffs on US exports worth $409 million. The move follows Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
4. Police searched five properties linked to Malaysia’s allegedly corrupt former prime minister. Nearly $700 million from a state fund was reportedly found in Najib Razak’s personal accounts in 2015.
5. Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen offered Qatar access to the administration for $1 million. Cohen has leveraged his close ties to Trump in order to receive millions of dollars in consulting deals.
6. China launched its first privately developed rocket into orbit. China has focused on becoming a “space flight superpower” and plans to send a permanent manned space station into orbit by 2022.
7. The FBI is “deeply concerned” about espionage from companies like Chinese tech giant ZTE. Trump has said he wants to help ZTE resume business after US sanctions effectively crippled the company.
8. Facebook is about to be hit with a “flood of lawsuits” in the EU. Europe’s tough new data privacy law, GDPR, will come into effect next week.
9. Most of the protestors killed in Gaza on Monday were Hamas members. A senior official said 50 of the 58 casualties were members of the militant group, while the rest were “from the people.”
10. Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano is causing earthquakes after spouting massive “ballistic blocks.” On Tuesday evening, the US Geological Survey raised its alert level for Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano indicating it could become “more explosive.”
Before-and-after photos show the destruction from the ongoing volcanic eruptions in Hawaii.