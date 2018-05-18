The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.

1. US President Donald Trump says he would protect Kim Jong Un if North Korea got rid of its weapons. North Korea threatened to cancel the Trump-Kim summit over joint military exercises between the US and South Korea.

2. China is reportedly offering the US a $200 billion trade-deficit reduction package. America’s largest exporter, aircraft maker Boeing, could be a big winner from China’s proposal.

3. Gina Haspel became the next director of the CIA. Haspel, who was criticized for ties to torture interrogation methods, is the first women to hold the position.

4. Elon Musk’s Boring Company is teaming up with the Los Angeles transit authority to build a test tunnel under one of the busiest roads in LA. The move is part of broader efforts to develop a system of tunnels needed for an alternative mass transit system.

5. Venezuela’s government is giving out identification cards to Colombians ahead of Sunday’s election. The Colombian government claims Venezuela’s president is trying to gain more votes to win re-election.

6. Police seized 72 designer handbags stuffed with foreign cash during raids on Malaysia’s former prime minister. The country is investigating the scandal-plagued state investment fund 1MDB, which Najib Razak set up in 2009.

7. The Israeli Army is preparing for mass Gaza protests on the first weekend of Ramadan. Mass violence during protests along the Gaza border left 60 Palestinians dead and more than 2,700 injured this week.

8. The executive leading Uber’s quest to build a flying car is leaving the company. Uber has released a prototype of its flying taxi and said it would begin testing a flying taxi service, UberAir, in 2020.

9. Ethereum is the top public blockchain in the cryptocurrency world. The Chinese government’s first monthly blockchain assessment index puts bitcoin at number 13.

10. People are camping out in preparation for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The ceremony will officially begin at midday local time at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Saturday.

And finally…

