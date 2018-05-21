The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.

1. Rudy Giuliani said the obstruction-of-justice probe against US President Donald Trump will be finished by September.Trump is reportedly open to an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, but only after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

2. The US put its trade war with China on hold. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said recent bilateral talks were promising enough that the two nations don’t have to keep escalating tariffs.

3. A small group of hard-Brexit MPs are preparing a coup against UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The move could trigger an unscheduled snap election in October.

4. Venezuela elected Nicolas Maduro for another six-year term as president. The US pledged not to recognize the outcome of the vote and says it is considering new sanctions.

5. China is monitoring students with facial recognition technology that scans classrooms every 30 seconds. The system is analyzing students’ emotions and actions, as well as replacing ID cards and wallets at the library and canteen.

6. Saudi Arabia arrested a number of activists who campaigned for women’s driving rights. The move comes just weeks before the country is set to lift its ban on women drivers.

7. Malaysia set up a new taskforce focusing on state fund 1MDB. Former prime minister Najib Razak is under investigation for allegedly siphoning money from the fund into his personal bank account.

8. Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano injured a man with a “lava-bomb.” The Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday morning on Big Island, sending ash 30,000 feet into the air and forcing residents to evacuate.

9. Facebook usage increased after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook’s purge of 583 million fake accounts also had “little to no impact on audience reach.”

10. Telstra had an Australia-wide network outage. It’s the third time this month Telstra customers have been left without a service and the telco is unsure of the latest cause.

And finally…

