The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Thomson Reuters

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Tuesday.

1. US President Donald Trump touted a new agreement with China to help reduce recent trade tensions. The deal, which offered very few specifics, drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

2. US Vice President Mike Pence issued a harsh warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pence said North Korea could end up like Libya if it doesn’t play ball with the US.

3. Mike Pompeo sent a warning to Iran in his first major speech as US Secretary of State. Pompeo said the US would “crush” Iranian proxies around the world and impose the “the strongest sanctions in history.”

4. Foreign media arrived in North Korea to see the dismantling of the country’s nuclear testing site. South Korean media were not given visas so have been unable to attend.

5. The US hit Venezuela with more sanctions. The new measures are meant to further restrict Venezuelan officials’ ability to sell state assets and follow a highly contested election.

6. Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak was questioned over a suspicious $10.6 million payment. Billions of dollars were allegedly siphoned from state fund 1MDB during Najib’s term, and an anti-corruption official has told how he was threatened with a bullet sent to his house.

7. Sweden is sending its citizens Cold War-style instructions on what to do “if crisis or war comes.” Sweden and other countries in the region have been on high alert over potentially hostile moves from Russia.

8. A heatwave in Afghanistan killed 65 people. The high temperatures of up to 111 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius) coincide with the holy month of Ramadan, when most Muslims do not eat or drink during daylight.

9. A former Uber software engineer is suing the company for ignoring her claims that she was sexually harassed. Uber has been accused of silencing sexual assault claims in the past.

10. Barack and Michelle Obama signed a deal with Netflix. The multi-year, eight-figure deal includes the production of shows and movies, and a backlash has already begun.

And finally…

Alibaba’s futuristic supermarket in China is way ahead of the US, with 30-minute deliveries and facial-recognition payment – and it shows where Amazon is likely to take Whole Foods.