The 10 most important things in the world right now

1. North Korea is threatening to pull out of upcoming talks with US President Donald Trump. A North Korean official condemned US Vice President Mike Pence for suggesting the country could end up like Libya if they don’t comply with US demands.

2. Iran laid out its demands for a nuclear deal with Europe. The US has called on Iran to end its ballistic missile program and funding towards regional proxies, but Iran threatened to leave the deal if European powers discuss those topics.

3. Ukraine reportedly paid $400,000 to Michael Cohen for access to President Donald Trump. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s outside attorney told Business Insider that there may have been discussion of payment but a deal was not consummated.

4. China built 400 buildings on one of the disputed islands in the South China Sea. Experts are concerned about China’s militarization in the region.

5. Trump threatened to take aid away from countries every time one of their citizens comes to the US illegally. Last week Trump described some unauthorized immigrants as “animals.”

6. Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned along with her ex-spy father, finally spoke out about her experience. She said their recovery was “extremely painful,” and hoped to return to Russia in the “longer-term.”

7. Three patients infected with Ebola slipped out of a hospital in Congo. The country is desperately trying to contain the virus from spreading to urban areas.

8. A federal court officially ruled that Trump can’t block people on Twitter. The judge ruled the president’s Twitter account constitutes a “public forum,” and blocking people infringes on their first amendment rights.

9. The US told two Venezuelan diplomats they have 48 hours to leave the country. The move follows Venezuela’s expulsion of a top US diplomat on Tuesday as the two countries continue to exchange barbs.

10. The search for the missing Malaysian airlines flight MH370 will finally end next week. The new Malaysian government says it won’t extend the 4-year search any further.

And finally…

Deadly lava is tearing through Hawaii and hurling ‘bombs’ at people – here are the latest images.