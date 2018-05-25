The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.

1. US President Donald Trump canceled his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The White House blamed the breakdown of talks partly on North Korea’s “trail of broken promises.”

2. North Korea responded and said it is still open to discussions “anytime.” South Korea was likely not told about the decision and were left frustrated and “disappointed.”

3. Fifteen people were injured after an explosion in a restaurant in Mississauga, Canada. Police are still looking for two suspects that planted what is believed to be an improvised explosive device.

4. European powers, along with China and Russia, are meeting on Friday to discuss the fate of the Iran nuclear deal. Discussions come as the US imposes even more sanctions on Iranian entities.

5. Senior White House officials sat in on a classified briefing about the Russia investigation. One expert described the president’s close staff getting sensitive intelligence about the investigation a “f—ing circus.”

6. Australia’s intelligence chief warned there are now more foreign agents than during the Cold War. He added that foreign interference is happening on an “unprecedented scale.”

7. Israel reportedly launched a missile attack near an Iranian stronghold in Homs, Syria. Israel launched a massive offensive against 50 targets in Syria earlier this month.

8. Samsung will pay Apple $539 million for allegedly copying its patented smartphone features. Both companies have been in court since 2011, but a retrial over how much Samsung should pay ended last week.

9. Airplane manufacturer Lockheed Martin is opening a preschool in Jerusalem. The manufacturer of the F-35 stealth fighter jet runs educational projects in several countries, but this is its first preschool.

10. China granted a number of airlines an extension to mid-2018 to change references to Taiwan on their websites. United Airlines and Qantas received more time, while Air France became the latest carrier to follow China’s demands.



