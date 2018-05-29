The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. source KCNA via REUTERS

1. The US government pushed back new sanctions on North Korea. US and North Korean officials are meeting at the Demilitarized Zone to discuss plans for a future summit.

2. A secret government report uncovered China’s attempts to influence politics in Australia. Relations have become strained between the two countries since Australia proposed laws targeting foreign interference last year.

3. The long-term health of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remains uncertain. The two were poisoned with a nerve agent and doctors originally said they were not expected to survive.

4. US national security adviser John Bolton will meet with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday. Changes will reportedly be made to an agreement between the two countries on how to deal with Iran.

5. South Korea called for more impromptu talks with North Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un met in secret on Saturday.

6. Activists have called on UK Prime Minister Theresa May to reform Northern Ireland’s abortion laws. On Sunday, it’s neighbor Ireland successfully voted to end a ban on abortion in the country.

7. Over 25 rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel. These are the first rockets fired from the Gaza Strip since violence erupted along the border earlier this month.

8. Poland is willing to pay $2 billion to have permanent US troops stationed in the country. Poland is concerned for its domestic and regional safety following Russia’s hostile annexation of Crimea.

9. India is hunting for the origins of a rare brain-damaging virus that killed 13 people. 116 people have been treated for the suspected virus in recent weeks.

10. French President Emmanuel Macron offered citizenship to an illegal immigrant from Mali who climbed a high-rise apartment building to rescue a child. The video of the man went viral, and his actions were deemed “an exceptional act” by the government.

And finally…

