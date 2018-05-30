The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

1. A top North Korean official is visiting the US. The visit indicates the two countries are continuing to work towards a summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

2. China lashed out at the US for its abrupt reversal on its trade policy. The Trump administration said tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be finalized by June 15.

3. North Korea may not give up its nuclear weapons but could accept US businesses. Kim may be open to modernizing his economy through international investment, such as a burger franchise.

4. More than 130 rockets were fired from Gaza in the heaviest barrage on Israel since 2014. Israel retaliated with a naval blockade and over 25 strikes on what it says were militant targets in Gaza.

5. An attempted kidnapping of a Chinese student in the US points to an alarming trend. A number of similar kidnappings and forced deportations to China have occurred in recent years.

6. A prominent Russian journalist was shot dead in his apartment Kiev. Arkady Babchenko was forced to flee Russia in February 2017 because of threats to him and his family.

7. Malaysia’s prime minister may resume the search for missing MH370 if new evidence is found. The four-year search ended yesterday.

8. A former Snapchat employee sent out a mass memo detailing a “toxic” and “sexist” culture. The company said it’s working to improve company culture and diversity, but acknowledged “we certainly have more work to do.”

9. Microsoft surpassed Alphabet’s market cap for the first time in 3 years. Microsoft is now the third most valuable company in the world, with Alphabet at the number four spot.

10. Uber rolled out a safety feature that connects riders with police in case of an emergency. Uber has been under pressure to take safety matters more seriously following multiple allegations assault cases involving Uber rides.

