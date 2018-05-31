The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Thursday.

1. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a high-ranking North Korean official will enter their second days of talks. The two men had a 90-minute private dinner in New York on Wednesday.

2. US President Donald Trump looks prepared to kick off a trade war with the European Union. The Trump administration will reportedly impose steel and aluminum tariffs on imports from the EU.

3. The US changed the name of its Pacific Command in a potential jab at China. The US said the name shift to Indo-Pacific Command is meant to reflect the US’s growing relationship with India.

4. A Russian journalist who was reportedly assassinated announced he faked his own death. The Ukrainian Security Service said it foiled a plan in which Russian intelligence paid an assassin $30,000 to carry out a hit.

5. A Florida man impersonaed a Saudi prince for decades and cheated investors out of millions of dollars. The man claimed to be Prince Khaled al-Saud for decades.

6. Amazon cut Australia from its US site. The company said it will force Australians to use amazon.com.au to avoid a new sales tax regime on certain imported goods.

7. More volcanic lava flow prompted more evacuations on Hawaii’s Big Island. Authorities say an estimated 2,500 residents have been displaced since the Kilauea eruption began nearly four weeks ago.

8. Korean Air was raided by South Korean authorities over suspected embezzlement. Korea’s flagship airline has come under increased scrutiny over the behaviour of the owning family.

9. Canada is imposing new sanctions on Venezuela. The move joins US sanctions put in place after the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.

10. China is building a brand-new space station. The move comes as President Trump plans to scale back US funding for the International Space Station.

