The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.

1. UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is in Washington to push President Donald Trump to stay in the Iran nuclear deal. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also met with Trump in Washington last month.

2. Rudy Giuliani suggested Michael Cohen may have paid off other women to stay silent about alleged affairs with Trump. Cohen has admitted to paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money days before the election.

3. North Korea denied US-led sanctions brought it to the negotiating table. A spokesperson for the foreign ministry said such claims by the US could take peace talks “back to square one.”

4. China won’t back down on pressure for foreign airlines to change references to Taiwan. The White House slammed China’s actions as “Orwellian nonsense” on Saturday after China demanded change from 36 airlines in April.

5. Trump aides reportedly hired an Israeli intelligence company to spy on people involved in the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal. According to the New Yorker, the company involved is as Black Cube which launched a similar operation for Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

6. Australia’s government promised tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the 2018 federal budget. Turnbull unveiled a $AU24 billion road and rail infrastructure package as part of tomorrow’s budget.

7. Russia arrested 1,600 people in one day for protesting against newly re-elected President Putin. Opposition leader Alex Navalny was also arrested.

8. Iran-backed group Hezbollah looks like it will make huge gains in Lebanon’s parliamentary election. Early election results say the group is set to win over half the seats.

9. Cambodia’s last independent paper was sold to the owner of a PR company that once worked for the prime minister. Seeking re-election this July, the prime minister has been cracking down on media and voices of opposition.

10. Amazon increased the price for a US Prime membership. Experts say the company likely has nothing to worry about as long as it keeps up its high-level service.

And finally…

How to dress like a tech billionaire for $200 or less.