The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
- Mike Segar/Reuters
Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Tuesday.
1. US President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether to pull out from the Iran nuclear deal. The deal provided Iran with relief from sanctions in exchange for limiting its uranium enrichment capacity.
2. Iran hinted it would uphold the Iranian nuclear deal even if the US drops out. President Hassan Rouhani said the nation has been preparing for each scenario and that “no change will occur” for Iranians immediately following Trump’s decision.
3. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned after allegations of physical abuse. Schneiderman’s office took on a big role in the fight against sexual misconduct, particularly against disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein.
4. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s political rival was jailed for life. Sun Zhengcai, who held one of the 25 most powerful positions in China as a member of the Politburo, was arrested suddenly last year on accusations of corruption and bribery.
5. Italy may be heading for a repeat election after failed coalition talks. March’s election led to inconclusive results, with no political party securing enough votes for an absolute majority.
6. Iran-backed Houthi media claimed Saudi-led air strikes hit Yemen’s presidential palace, killing six people. Saudi-led coalition air strikes last month killed the Houthis’ top civilian leader in Yemen, Saleh al-Samad.
7. Turkey said it will carry out new military operations against US-backed forces in Syria. Turkey has been angered by a US proposal that would temporarily halt weapons sales between the nations.
8. The owner of the New York Stock Exchange may be working on a bitcoin exchange. ICE has been developing an online trading platform where investors can buy cryptocurrency.
9. Cambodia’s last independent newspaper is purging staff. The Phnom Penh Post was sold to a new owner on Friday who demanded staff take down an article about the sale.
10. Australia’s annual budget night is here. Personal income tax cuts, more support for retirees, and an overhaul of ageing infrastructure are all expected.
And finally…
Inside ‘iPhone City,’ the massive Chinese factory town where half of the world’s iPhones are produced.