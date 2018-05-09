The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Iranian President Hassan Rouhani source Thomson Reuters

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Wednesday.

1. US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal. Iran and China may have scored major wins, while the US, Europe, and their allies in the Middle East could end up the losers.

2. Israel reportedly launched airstrikes in Syria following the decision. Military reservists were also activated and missile defense batteries in northern Israel were placed on high alert, suggesting preparations for war.

3. The UK, Germany, and France will continue to uphold the Iran deal despite the US departure. In a joint statement, the leaders of the three countries expressed “regret and concern” about Trump’s decision.

4. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in North Korea and may be bringing back American detainees. The release of the prisoners may be a goodwill gesture ahead of the highly anticipated summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

5. A former CIA officer was charged with conspiracy to deliver secrets to China. In 2010, Jerry Chun Shing Lee was approached by two Chinese intelligence officers who offered to pay him for information and, if he is convicted, will face life in jail.

6. Russia-linked hackers had access to “alter or delete” US voter registration data before the 2016 election. The information could be used to strengthen Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

7. Facebook is reorganizing the company into three core areas. These are: platforms and infrastructure, central product services, and family of apps. A small unit of employees will also research blockchain.

8. Malaysians headed to the polls for the country’s closest election in history. Volunteers are racing around the world to hand-carry votes to the ballot box in time.

9. At least seventeen people have died from an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The worst Ebola epidemic in history ended in West Africa just two years ago after killing more than 11,300 people.

10. It was alleged Russians reimbursed Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen for a payment made to Stormy Daniels. Daniels’ lawyer alleged that Cohen received $500,000 from a Russian oligarch.

And finally…

Here’s everything Google unveiled at its biggest conference of the year.