The 10 most important things in the world right now

1. There are three wildfires still out of control in California and hundreds are missing. The death toll stands at 31, thousands of homes have been destroyed and authorities are still struggling to contain the flames.

2. Alibaba just broke pretty much every 24 hour shopping record imaginable. The Chinese e-commerce giant made history, generating $30.8 billion in sales over the last 24 hours.

3. UK Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain says Britain is open to a “different relationship” with Russia. May said the relationship could change if Moscow changes its ways and stops “attacks” that undermine international treaties and security.

4. China says will open up its economy even more. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called for an “open world economy.”

5. French President Emmanuel Macron told world leaders in Paris that nationalism is a betrayal of moral values. Macron said that "old demons are reawakening" and warned against ignoring past lessons.

6. Florida’s midterm elections have descended into chaos. The secretary of state ordered recounts in three races, and political tensions have reached a fever pitch amid baseless claims of voter fraud from Republicans including President Donald Trump.

7. Twitter is struggling to curb fake Elon Musk accounts promoting cryptocurrency scams. Twitter has attempted to curb these scams by blocking users from changing their display names to “Elon Musk,” but the scammers have found their way around Twitter’s efforts.

8. The latest outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo is the worst in the country’s history, according to its health ministry. Nearly 200 people have died since August, according to officials, and more than 300 additional cases have been reported.

9. SAP, a German database giant, announced an $8 billion all-cash deal to acquire Utah-based Qualtrics. Qualtrics, which was last valued at $2.5 billion, was just days away from its IPO.

10. A crowdfunding campaign in Melbourne, Australia has raised over $110,000 for a homeless man who helped take down a knife wielding assailant on Friday. Michael Rogers has been dubbed “Trolley Man” for attempting to hit the attacker with a shopping cart.

And finally …

