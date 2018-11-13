The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Stan Lee died on Monday at age 95. source Frazer Harrison/Getty images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Tuesday.

1. US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is reportedly being forced out of her position. Sources say Nielsen’s departure is expected as soon as this week.

2. Stan Lee, the former president and chairman of Marvel Comics, died at 95. Here’s a look back at his incredible life and career as one of comic’s most influential figures.

3. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence has heard the recordings of Jamal Khashoggi’s killing. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the audio recordings had been given to the US, French, German, and British governments.

4. The US, Russia, and China, among others, refused to sign on to a global cybersecurity pact. The Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace calls to create international laws for cybersecurity and warfare.

5. Hundreds of rocks rained down as tensions between Israel and Gaza heightened. The barrage of rocket fire comes after Israeli air strikes hit militant group Hamas’ television station and other targets.

6. North Korea is reportedly going forward with its ballistic missile program at 16 hidden bases. Satellite images suggest North Korea offered to dismantle a major launching site but still continued to bolster more than a dozen other sites.

7. Amnesty International withdrew a prestigious human rights award from Myanmar de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. She also was stripped of her honorary Canadian citizenship for failing to prevent human rights abuses.

8. A man who ran down dozens of pedestrians with a car in Australia has been found guilty of murder. Six people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed in the attack. Dozens of others, including a 3-month-old baby, were injured.

9. Satellite photos of the California wildfires reveal their incredible destruction from space. As of Monday, three major wildfires – the Camp, Hill, and Woolsey fires– have killed dozens of people and scorched hundreds of thousands of acres of forests and infrastructure.

10. Sunrise on Mars has a sound, and scientists have recorded it. “Image sonification” helps scientists understand more about terrain, weather and health issues.

And finally …

