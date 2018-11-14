The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos source David Ryder/Getty Images

1. The death toll from California’s fires has risen to 50, with thousands of homes destroyed in Malibu and Northern California. The Camp Fire in northern California destroyed an entire town in less than a day and has killed at least 48 people, making it the deadliest fire in the state’s history. The two other fatalities occurred in the Woolsey Fire in the Los Angeles area.

2. Amazon officially announced its HQ2 will be split between New York and Virginia. The company has chosen the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, New York, and the newly formed National Landing area of Arlington, Virginia.

3. US President Donald Trump’s top trade advisers appear to be on wildly different pages as the China trade war hits a critical stretch. The cracks come as President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit at the end of the month

4. A former CIA officer claimed the White House is helping cover up Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.“The chances that Mohammed bin Salman ordered this, we’re hitting 100%,” said former CIA officer Bob Baer asserted.

5. An official Google account on Twitter was hacked by cryptocurrency scammers trying to convince people to send them bitcoin.Many verified Twitter accounts have been hacked to promote similar cryptocurrency scams – the hackers will commonly impersonate Elon Musk.

6. NATO is looking to 3D-print parts for weapons and deliver them by drone in its quest to retain a competitive edge.It is also looking into areas such as artificial intelligence, connectivity, quantum computing, big data, and hypervelocity.

7. Sir Martin Sorrell said he's no longer a "prisoner of history" after leaving ad giant WPP.

8. The US Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission have subpoenaed Snap for information about its March 2017 initial public offering. The company described the lawsuit as “meritless.”

9. An Australian man and his Thai wife have been sentenced to death for trying to smuggle a half-ton of meth into Thailand. The drugs were valued at over $US216 million.

10. Opening arguments in the trial of accused Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman began.The prosecution described him as a brutal drug trafficker who built a billion-dollar organization.

And finally …

