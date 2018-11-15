The 10 most important things in the world right now

source REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. Yes, there were rumors of an imminent leadership challenge to UK Prime Minister Theresa May, but in the end May’s cabinet backed her Brexit withdrawal plan.

2. Top execs, including Sheryl Sandberg, reportedly looked into how to ban the US President Donald Trump from Facebook.This was back in 2015, when Zuckerberg was “appalled” by Trump’s call for a Muslim ban.

3. Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. The attorney represents the adult-film actress who says she had an affair with President Donald Trump.

4. The first group of caravan migrants has arrived at the US border.And the US responded with lane closures, wire, and barriers at the border.

5. Trump has tapped a fourth member of his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort for a US ambassadorial post.This time its Lana Marks, the high-dollar handbag-maker, who will be ditching fashion for diplomacy in South Africa.

6. Nike is opening a 68,000-square-foot flagship store-of-the-future in New York City. The giant futuristic flagship in New York will span six floors and 68,000 square feet. Its name? “Nike House of Innovation 000.”

7. We played the Vatican’s version of Pokemon GO! where you create an avatar and chase Jesus. Right now it’s only available in Spain and Italy.

8. Australia’s billionaire miner, “Twiggy” Forrest has hatched a plan to save world rugby. It’s called Global Rapid Rugby, and it will be tested out in a new 70-minute, eight-team Asia Pacific competition.

9. It looks like Boeing could be in big trouble over its 737 Max 8. Pilots allege that Boeing failed to warn them about a safety feature that could cause the plane to dive, just like the Lion Air flight did before it crashed in waters off Java nearly two weeks ago.

10. It seems that all the really rich people are moving out of Britain. Here is where they are heading.

