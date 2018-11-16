The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Donald Trump. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s premiership is beginning to unravel. It could all be over in a matter of days as her Brexit deal wins scant support in parliament and furious conservative MPs threaten to bring her down.

2. Things in Westminster are now moving in exactly the same way Brexit isn’t: very quickly. Join our blog here.

3. US President Donald Trump may have shown his cards on the Russia investigation and it could get him into trouble.In a ‘self-defeating and self-incriminating’ tweet, Trump seemed to say that he installed the stand-in US Attorney General to stop the ongoing Russia probe.

4. Despite Facebook’s mesmerizing run of scandals, Mark Zuckerberg insists he’s still the right Zuck to run it. And because of Facebook’s stock structure Zuckerberg dominates the company and no-one could force him out anyway.

5. The US Department of Justice is reportedly about to pull the legal trigger on the Australian founder of WikiLeaks.The Washington Post has reported Julian Assange has already been charged, and the rest of DC is abuzz with speculation that there is an indictment with his name on it over WikiLeaks’ activities during the 2016 election.

6.The death toll from California’s devastating wildfires has risen to 66. On Thursday, seven more bodies were recovered and authorities say the state’s deadliest ever fire is only about 40% contained.

7. North Korea says it has tested a brand new weapon that met “all superior and powerful designing indicators.” State-run media reported on Friday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was there for the successful test of a new “high-tech tactical weapon.”

8. Heads really ought to roll at Facebook over the shameful Soros smear, writes senior tech editor Troy Wolverton. And first on the chopping block should be the Zuck himself, he says.

9. Prince William has taken a pretty good, out-of-character crack at tech giants in general. The Prince says social media juggernauts “seem unable to engage in constructive discussion” about the hurt they cause.

10. It turns out lots of companies are in fact desperate to hire Millennials.And they’re using some pretty odd formal job titles, like Ninja Rock Star Evangelist, to do it.

And finally …

One ticket, two days, 50+ insightful speakers, and 600+ executives. Business Insider’s flagship IGNITION conference headliners include Mark Cuban, Janice Min, Sir Martin Sorrell and Barbara Corcoran. Join us for IGNITION, December 3-4, New York City.