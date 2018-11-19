The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

1. US President Donald Trump said there is no reason to listen to audio of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. A question is still hanging over Trump now that the CIA reportedly believes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince personally ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month.

2. British Prime Minister Theresa May said a conservative contest now would derail Brexit. May delivered a hard message to the rebels in her party: A leadership change could end Brexit itself.

3. An under-pressure Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told Facebook execs that the company he built is “at war.” The company CEO promised to be more “hands on,” after what he called recent “bull—” media coverage.

4. China approved a $6 billion airport expansion in its autonomous Xinjiang territory. The area is considered by China to be a key node for the country’s massive Belt and Road initiative, though the region has been wrought with controversy over its detention of Uighur Muslims.

5. After a tense recount, the contentious race for a Florida senate seat has been settled by around 10,000 votes. Florida Gov. Rick Scott defeated incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in an extremely tight race.

6. Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg donated $1.8 billion of his massive fortune to his alma mater Johns Hopkins. This is the largest donation to any US educational institution in history.

7. Officials are still searching for almost 1,000 people missing in the wake of California’s most destructive wildfires. By Sunday, the remains of 77 people had been recovered.

8. Mark Zuckerberg reportedly tried to pin the blame for the Cambridge Analytica scandal on his COO Sheryl Sandberg. Following the incident, Sandberg reportedly told friends that she wondered if she should be worried about her job.

9. Yemen’s Houthis stopped firing missiles at the Saudi Coalition. The group is even ready to consider a ceasefire following UN demands for to halt the nearly 4-year civil war.

10. Business Insider is set to announce the winner of our 2018 Car of the Year award. Click here to view the runner-ups.

And finally …

