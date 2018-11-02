The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption It’s Google, trying not to be evil source Katie Canales/Business Insider

1. US President Donald Trump reportedly asked Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman, to replace Nikki Haley as the US ambassador to the UN. Nauert has also been rumored to top the president’s list of potential replacements for the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

2. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told US officials that murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a “dangerous Islamist.” The crown prince is widely suspected of orchestrating Khashoggi’s killing.

3. Brexit campaign funder Arron Banks was referred to the National Crime Agency for suspected offences in the run-up to the 2016 EU referendum. Banks is accused of concealing the true source of £8 million ($10.4 million) donated to the referendum campaign.

4. Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to cut taxes and for China’s entrepreneurs. Chinese tech stocks traded in the US also surged Thursday after President Trump said he had a good trade talk with Xi.

5. Google employees all over the world left their desk and walked out in protest over sexual misconduct. It follows a bombshell New York Times report last week that named executives who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

6. President Trump said he intends to sign an executive order to bar immigrants from seeking asylum in the US if they crossed the border illegally. US law currently requires the government to allow immigrants to make asylum requests no matter how they crossed the border.

7. Apple, Google, and Amazon joined a list of over 50 companies opposing any government rollback of transgender rights. The administration is proposing a legal definition of sex as male or female based on an individual’s sex at birth, according to a report by The New York Times.

8. Investors worth more than $700 billion are ramping up calls for a Tesla board shakeup. Five of Tesla’s eight directors reportedly have close ties to CEO Elon Musk despite meeting the legal requirements for independence.

9. Passengers at some European airports may soon be questioned by artificial intelligence-powered lie detectors. Travelers will reportedly be asked a series of questions by a virtual border guard and the AI system will monitor their facial expressions for truthfulness.

10. The Pacific nation of Palau will ban sunscreen to protect its coral reefs. President Tommy Remengesau Jr. signed legislation that bans “reef-toxic” sunscreen from 2020, and will fine tourists and merchants for possession of the banned products.

