The 10 most important things in the world right now

1. The US and China are giving off bad signals ahead of a crucial meeting between their leaders. President Donald Trump is talking up the possibility of making progress on the trade war with China, but other parts of the administration are still going hard after China.

2. Germany bans 18 Saudi nationals from 26 Schengen countries in response to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi killing. Germany’s foreign minister said questions regarding the crime and who was behind it still remain.

3. At least 4 people are dead – including a police officer and a gunman – after a shooting at a Chicago hospital. Officials called the violence “senseless.”

4. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister says the CIA’s assessment of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder is false. The CIA briefed the president on the investigation into the murder, and reportedly said evidence points to the Crown Prince’s direct role.

5. A group of up to 100 security forces have stormed the Papua New Guinea parliament over unpaid wages. The dramatic event took place just days after world leaders attended the APEC conference hosted by the impoverished Pacific nation.

6. President Trump is reportedly getting ready to put Venezuela on the state sponsors of terror list. The designation would put Venezuela alongside countries like Iran and North Korea, but applying the label may hinder efforts to help Venezuelans.

7. Uber insiders describe infighting and questionable decisions before its self-driving car killed a pedestrian. As Uber prepares to return its cars to the roads, Business Insider spoke to current and former employees and viewed internal documents.

8. Three Australians have been arrested over an alleged plot to “kill the maximum number of people possible” in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city. The trio, who have Turkish heritage, had their passports cancelled this year.

9. Airbnb is pulling its listings within Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Around 200 West Bank settlements listed on the site are considered illegal under international law, though Israel disputes this.

10. Apple CEO Tim Cook defended taking billions of dollars from Google to make it the default search engine on the iPhone. Google has been blighted by privacy concerns in recent months, including a Google+ data snafu.

